4 Clark County first responders honored with ‘Service Above Self’ Rotary award

The recipients of the award demonstrate the value of the rotary club — service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership, said Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Fire Chief Brian Leciejewski.

Ohio Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, who spoke at the event, said he’s been “should to shoulder in the trenches” with each award winner so he can testify to their character since he’s “seen it with his own eyes.”

“There is no greater love that somebody can show another human being than the willingness to lay down your life, to put yourself in harm’s way so that somebody else, somebody who a lot of times is just an innocent victim, can be protected,“ he said.

”Each and every person who’s honored today has signed up to do that, who has dedicated themselves, even if they’re not right in the line of fire, has dedicated themselves to making sure that bad people don’t do bad things to good people."

OSHP Springfield Post Lt. Shawn Cook presented the award to Coleton Piatt. He said Piatt possesses the rotary’s core values and uses them daily in his professional and personal life.

“Coleton sets the standards for everyone to follow. (He) is dedicated and he is one of the hardest workers that I know,” he said. “Whether it’s his attitude, demeanor, or work ethic, Coleton has profoundly had a positive impact on the community, his family, and the post.”

Piatt serves the division as a crash constructionist, drug recognition expert, and helps the recruitment team for the Piqua District. He volunteers for events and is a member of several community service organizations.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark was the presenter for Angie Lyons. He said he’s proud to recognize someone “whose daily work exemplifies the values in the most genuine way.”

“She is quite simply the purest definition of selflessness,” he said. “Her quiet leadership, tireless efforts, and heartfelt compassion created a culture of respect and support within a setting where those qualities are so often needed the most.”

Lyons will soon celebrate 28 years of service with the sheriff’s office.

Fire Chief Jacob King, who presented the award to Dan Faust, said Faust exemplifies the motto of service above self.

“He has set a high standard not only for serving our division members, but for his dedication to the citizens that we actually protect,” he said. “Perhaps what sets him apart the most is no matter the time of day, whether he’s on shift or off duty, Chief Faust is just a call away. He is always ready to help solve a problem, offer guidance, or simply listen.”

Police Captain Tom Zawada, who presented the award to Deric Nicols, read a nomination letter by Nicols’ direct supervisor, Lt. Collins, who said he’s well respected by the community and the police division.

“Every day Sgt. Nicols comes to work with a quiet confidence and desire to serve the citizens of Springfield and the men and women of the Springfield Police Division,” he said. “(He) comes to work treating all people equally with pride, professionalism, and integrity.”

Nicols, a Northwestern High School grad, later graduated from the OSHP Academy in 2007. He was a field training officer and K9 unit partner, then promoted to the rank of sergeant.