4 Clark County first responders honored with ‘Service Above Self’ Rotary award

Left to right, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Coleton Piatt, Clark County Sheriff Admin Assistant Angie Lyons, Springfield Police Division Sergeant Deric Nicols, and Springfield Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Faust show the awards they received at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Left to right, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Coleton Piatt, Clark County Sheriff Admin Assistant Angie Lyons, Springfield Police Division Sergeant Deric Nicols, and Springfield Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Faust show the awards they received at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
News
By Brooke Spurlock
31 minutes ago
X

Four Clark County first responders were recognized this week for the Springfield Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” Award.

The Safety Forces Day was held Monday, where Rotary Club members honored Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Coleton Piatt, Clark County Sheriff’s Office administrative assistant Angie Lyons, Springfield Fire Rescue Division Battalion Chief Dan Faust, and Springfield Police Division Sgt. Deric Nicols for their service to the community.

The recipients of the award demonstrate the value of the rotary club — service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership, said Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Fire Chief Brian Leciejewski.

Ohio Department of Public Safety director Andy Wilson speaks at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Ohio Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, who spoke at the event, said he’s been “should to shoulder in the trenches” with each award winner so he can testify to their character since he’s “seen it with his own eyes.”

“There is no greater love that somebody can show another human being than the willingness to lay down your life, to put yourself in harm’s way so that somebody else, somebody who a lot of times is just an innocent victim, can be protected,“ he said.

”Each and every person who’s honored today has signed up to do that, who has dedicated themselves, even if they’re not right in the line of fire, has dedicated themselves to making sure that bad people don’t do bad things to good people."

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Coleton Piatt, right, gets greeted by OSHP Springfield Post Lieutenant Shawn Cook as he's recognized at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

OSHP Springfield Post Lt. Shawn Cook presented the award to Coleton Piatt. He said Piatt possesses the rotary’s core values and uses them daily in his professional and personal life.

“Coleton sets the standards for everyone to follow. (He) is dedicated and he is one of the hardest workers that I know,” he said. “Whether it’s his attitude, demeanor, or work ethic, Coleton has profoundly had a positive impact on the community, his family, and the post.”

Piatt serves the division as a crash constructionist, drug recognition expert, and helps the recruitment team for the Piqua District. He volunteers for events and is a member of several community service organizations.

Clark County Sheriff Admin Assistant Angie Lyons, right, hugs Clark County Sheriff Chris Cook as she's recognized at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark was the presenter for Angie Lyons. He said he’s proud to recognize someone “whose daily work exemplifies the values in the most genuine way.”

“She is quite simply the purest definition of selflessness,” he said. “Her quiet leadership, tireless efforts, and heartfelt compassion created a culture of respect and support within a setting where those qualities are so often needed the most.”

Lyons will soon celebrate 28 years of service with the sheriff’s office.

Springfield Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Faust speaks as he's recognized at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Fire Chief Jacob King, who presented the award to Dan Faust, said Faust exemplifies the motto of service above self.

“He has set a high standard not only for serving our division members, but for his dedication to the citizens that we actually protect,” he said. “Perhaps what sets him apart the most is no matter the time of day, whether he’s on shift or off duty, Chief Faust is just a call away. He is always ready to help solve a problem, offer guidance, or simply listen.”

Springfield Police Division Sergeant Deric Nicols speaks as he's recognized at the Springfield Rotary Club's Service Above Self Awards on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hollenbeck Bayley Center. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Police Captain Tom Zawada, who presented the award to Deric Nicols, read a nomination letter by Nicols’ direct supervisor, Lt. Collins, who said he’s well respected by the community and the police division.

“Every day Sgt. Nicols comes to work with a quiet confidence and desire to serve the citizens of Springfield and the men and women of the Springfield Police Division,” he said. “(He) comes to work treating all people equally with pride, professionalism, and integrity.”

Nicols, a Northwestern High School grad, later graduated from the OSHP Academy in 2007. He was a field training officer and K9 unit partner, then promoted to the rank of sergeant.

In Other News
1
Clark State College President Blondin will retire next summer after 13...
2
Clark County courthouse $14M renovation on budget, schedule
3
Food safety steps are crucial when grilling, picnicking outdoors
4
Community rallies around Poppy’s Diner in effort to keep new restaurant...
5
There’s hope for the Ferncliff fence! City, ODOT discuss road fixes for...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.