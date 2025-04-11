3 Springfield schools graduates to receive Alumni of Distinction award

Brougher worked in strategic planning at Nationwide Insurance Company while completing her Certified Life Underwriter designation, managed her father’s dental practice and the Chi Omega House at Wittenberg University, and coached boys’ and girls’ tennis teams at South High and Springfield High schools.

She volunteers and is in many community organizations including Springfield Regional Hospital Board, Ridgewood School, Ferncliff Funeral Home and Cemetery, United Way Campaign Committee, High Street United Methodist Church, Springfield Area Tennis Association, gala committees, rotary events, among others.

Brougher earned academic and athletic scholarships to study and play tennis at Eastern Kentucky University, where she earned her B.A. degree with an emphasis in finance and insurance and earned her MBA from The Ohio State University.

Ewing has practiced law for 33 years, specializing in multi-media law, and is the Chief Municipal Court Judge in several Atlanta courts.

She serves on the advisory board of True Colors Theatre Company, which celebrates the tradition of Black storytelling, is a board member of the South Fulton Bar Association, the American Society for Bioethics & Humanities, a volunteer instructor at the Institute of Continuing Judicial Education, and has volunteered as a Judicial Officer in Stand Down Court, a program that helps homeless veterans with outstanding warrants and misdemeanor charges

Ewing earned her Bachelor of Arts from Georgia State University and her Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law.

Flack is the Founder and CEO of Flack Global Metals (FGM), a company built to change the way steel is bought and sold in America.

He began his career in commercial banking with PNC Bank, served as CFO of a manufacturing business where he transitioned in 1998 into steel distribution, then was part owner in 2006 and president in 2009, then founded Flack Steel in 2010, which changed to Flack Global Metals in 2017.

The 20th annual Alumni of Distinction Awards event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 25, at the Courtyard by Marriott — Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

High school student ambassadors will hold a tour of the building for the recipients as they learn about their accomplishments and a second tour of The Dome, former Springfield High School/South High School.

The events are planned by the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, with activities provided through contributions from local business and individuals.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $34 per person, and prepaid reservations are due by April 17.

For reservations, call Sherry Casto at 937-505-2806. They can also be mailed to the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45506. Checks should be made out to Springfield City School District, marked in the memo: Alumni Award Dinner and postmarked by April 17 in order to guarantee seating.