3 downtown Springfield food businesses come together to form new bakery, cafe concept

The renovated and rebranded café will open July 8 in the current home of the bakery at 36B N. Fountain Ave. Ironworks is now closed and Crust will be open through Saturday at Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave. Le Torte Dolci will close after business on Saturday.

“This isn’t just a new name — it’s a new way to experience everything we love about food,” Lisa Freeman said. “Torte & Iron Café is a place where scratch baking and creative brunch come together in a cozy, stylish space that invites people to slow down, enjoy good food, linger, connect — and even plug in their devices and stay awhile.”

The bakery itself is not going away. It will include a full lineup of scratch-made cakes, croissants, cookies, breads and pastries as a core part of the new café, while adding a new concept with Ironworks’ brunch dishes, a refreshed lunch menu, and full beverage program including locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, beer, wine and cocktails.

While Ironworks will be fully folded into the new café, Crust & Company will be paused for now, the Freemans said.

“Crust was a passion project, and we’re proud of what we created,” Dan Freeman said. “While it won’t continue as a daily operation, we’re keeping the door open for Crust-style pop-up nights or special events in the future.”

This news comes at the same time Myers Market unveils plans for new hours, which are now effective, and dining concepts to come later this summer.