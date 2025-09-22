26th Literacy Sting to buzz into Courtyard

The 2025 theme is “Readers Are Leaders – Bee One” and event co-chair Linda Culler said that’s part of the overall atmosphere. As many of the teams of three are sponsored by businesses, their supporters come cheer the teams on during a few hours off work and can even gain their own award — most spirited.

“It’s fun. The winners always get the itch to come back,” she said.

There’s also youth involvement with Ridgewood School sending a team. It’s had participants of elementary school-age involved.

The first words the teams get to spell is usually one related to their business and they get a bit tougher from there. A black or yellow balloon is popped when a team gets a word wrong.

Altrusa is a non-profit organization of business and professional women who have a passion for literacy.

The goal is to raise about $10,000 to help area organizations’ literacy efforts. Past fund recipients have included Park Layne Library; Springfield Promise Neighborhood; Clark County Genealogy Society; On-The-Rise; Autumn Trails Stable; Project Jericho; Springfield City Youth Mission; The Gateway; The H.A.R.D. Acre Farm; CitiLookout; and Clark County Literacy Center.

“Our club is committed to making this work and helping meet literacy needs in Clark County,” said Culler. “We’re excited to do this again.”

For more information on Altrusa, go to www.facebook.com/springfieldaltrusa/.