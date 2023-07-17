2023 Clark County Fair Schedule

The Clark County Fair is July 21-28 with $6 general admission (rides additional). Gates open at 8 a.m., the midway opens at noon and the fair closes at 10 p.m.

The daily entertainment and show schedule for the 2023 Clark County Fair.

Friday, July 21

Midway Opens at Noon

Queen Contest at the Big Tent: 1 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Sea Lions Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - Veterans Day

Willow Creek at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

Midway Opens at Noon

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Jim Boedicker at the CTC Shelter House: 2 and 4 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Magic with Eli in the midway at 5:30 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

NTPA Tractor Pull at the track: 7 p.m.

Kate Hasting in the Big Tent: 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 - Junior Fair Board Day

Midway Opens at Noon

Church Service at CTC Shelter: 9 a.m.

Open Class Rabbit Show at the Big Tent: 9 a.m.

Church of God Praise at the CTC Shelter house: 12:30 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Gospel Harmony Boys at the CTC Shelter House: 2, 3:30 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

First Christian & Medway Christian Churches at the Big Tent: 5 p.m.

Demo Derby at the track: 7 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Midway Opens Noon

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Greg Parsley at the CTC Shelter house: 2 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

KOI Drag Racing at the track: 7 p.m.

Matt Clarkson Band at the Big Tent: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 – Golden Wedding Celebration

Midway Opens Noon

Election of Fair Board at the Jr. Fair Board Office: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

USS Jammers at the CTC Shelter House: 12 p.m.

Dean Simms at the CTC Shelter House: 1:30 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Eli the Magician CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Winners Review, Arts & Crafts: 7 p.m.

DCTPA/COTPA Pulls at the track: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Midway Opens Noon

Glen Parks at the CTC Shelter House: 11:30 a.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Jim Boedicker at the CTC Shelter House: 4 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Jr. Market Beef Show 6 p.m.

Turn to Stone at the Big Tent: 7 p.m.

KOI Truck Drag Racing at the track: 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Heritage Center Tractor Show 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Midway Opens at Noon

Lower London St. Dixieland Band at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

David Wayne at the CTC Shelter House: 1 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Society Annual Meeting at the CTC Shelter House: 3 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Eli the Magician CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Ryan Roth ELVIS at the Big Tent: 8 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Glen Parks Banjo Show at the CTC Shelter House: 8 a.m.

Midway Opens Noon

Purk & Howdaski at the CTC Shelter House: 12 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Desert Wind at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Eli the Magician CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Pig and Calf Scrambles 7 p.m.