200 Springfield High School students pack 42K meals for children of Lesotho

About 200 Springfield High School students packed over 42,000 meals for children in the South African country of Lesotho in October 2025. Contributed

1 hour ago
About 200 Springfield High School students broke their volunteer record and packed 42,000 meals for children in Lesotho (pronounced luh-su-too), South Africa, as part of an initiative the school has participated in for seven years in a row.

Students spent their day fighting global hunger by partnering with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative (LNI).

Their aim was to meet their annual goal of 30,000 meals, but in just a few hours they packed a record-breaking number of more than 42,000 meals. This is the largest meal-packing total achieved outside of Wittenberg University, where the initiative began.

“Opportunities like this remind our students that they have impact,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “They can use their time and talents to make life better for others — not just here at home, but around the world."

LNI, founded by Wittenberg students and faculty, works to combat severe childhood malnutrition in Lesotho by providing nutrient-rich meals that stop both the effects of hunger and reverse long-term health issues caused by chronic malnutrition.

