2-year-old dies after being hit by SUV in Champaign County

A Champaign County 2-year-old has died after being hit by an SUV Wednesday evening.

Dawn Susral, 2, of North Lewisburg, was pronounced dead at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 2-year-old was hit at around 6:02 p.m. in the 700 block of Mill Street in North Lewisburg.

According to the highway patrol, preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Honda Pilot pulled into a residence on Mill Street and let out the passengers, which included Dawn.

The Pilot the backed up from the residence and hit her.

CareFlight Air and Mobile Services responded to the scene and took Dawn to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where the child died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The patrol was assisted on scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, North Lewisburg Police Department, Northeast Champaign County Fire District and Careflight Air and Mobile Services.