2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday

Two men were injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
The victims walked into Mercy Health – Springfield several minutes after shots fired were reported around Clay Street and Kenton Street at 3:29 p.m. SPD took over the investigation from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the men “were unable to provide a location or time the incident may have occurred,” according to an incident report.
Police found a “crime scene” in the alleyway behind a house in the 1500 block of Kenton Street.
One man was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Miami Valley Medical Center and the other man was treated for minor injuries in Springfield, according to the incident report.
The victim with minor injuries is identified as a student in the incident report.
No charges have been filed and suspects were unknown at the time of the report.
The News-Sun has inquired about additional information. This story will be updated accordingly.
