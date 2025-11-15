2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday

Police found a “crime scene” in the alleyway behind a house in the 1500 block of Kenton Street.

One man was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Miami Valley Medical Center and the other man was treated for minor injuries in Springfield, according to the incident report.

The victim with minor injuries is identified as a student in the incident report.

No charges have been filed and suspects were unknown at the time of the report.

The News-Sun has inquired about additional information. This story will be updated accordingly.