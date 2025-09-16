2 injured in motorcycle crash in Clark County over the weekend

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in German Twp. on Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a serious injury crash around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Shrine Road and Miller Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special motorcycle and a 2015 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle were traveling north on Shrine Road with the second motorcyclist traveling behind the first.
The first driver made a right turn onto Miller Road and was hit from behind by the second motorcycle.
Both motorcyclists were transported to Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
