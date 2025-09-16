Breaking: Courtrooms to close for two days as renovated courthouse in downtown Springfield reopens

2 injured in motorcycle crash in Clark County over the weekend

ajc.com

.
News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in German Twp. on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a serious injury crash around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Shrine Road and Miller Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special motorcycle and a 2015 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle were traveling north on Shrine Road with the second motorcyclist traveling behind the first.

The first driver made a right turn onto Miller Road and was hit from behind by the second motorcycle.

Both motorcyclists were transported to Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In Other News
1
Springfield looking for ideas on what city could look like in 2051: How...
2
Courtrooms to close for two days as renovated courthouse in downtown...
3
Hope Walk will off offer help and ‘hug station’ for participants
4
Springfield HS students participate in summer internships for...
5
MustardFEST to top off weekend of activities

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.