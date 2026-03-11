2 indicted on charges in Springfield flare gun incident

According to court records, police responded to a “large fight in the street” around the 400 block of East Cecil Street at around 10:24 p.m., with one witness telling police he was there for a party when he saw a white male get hit during the fight before entering a blue minivan with an other male and strike the witness’s car.

The minivan hit another parked car and the witness said he heard “what he believed to be a flare gun being discharged from the passenger side of the van” into the side of a home before the van left the area.

The witness called 911 immediately after and during the call he said the van returned to the area and he saw two more flares being fired, this time from the driver’s side.

Another witness heard what he believed to be gunshots outside and another shared video footage of the van showing some of the incident.

An officer saw the van and conducted a traffic stop, finding the occupants to match the description given by witnesses. Police found a flare gun and multiple flares in the front passenger floor board, with four cartridges being fired and the flare gun being loaded.

Graves was identified as the driver and he allegedly told police he and Davis had been “jumped” at the party and left but made no mention of firing flares.