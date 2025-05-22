2 Clark County school superintendents retire, rehired in same position

It’s not an uncommon practice in Ohio public education. Shea said, “for me, in totality, to work, I’d be looking at a 5-10 year window. I can see myself working another 10 years, who knows.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Under Ohio law, the retire-rehire practice allows employees who meet retirement eligibility requirements to retire and then be rehired into their previous or a similar positions.

Tecumseh’s school board decided to approve Crew’s retire-rehire contract after “consideration around best interests” of students, staff and the community. President Sue Anne Martin said this process allows them to keep Crew’s “proven leadership while remaining fiscally responsible,” and are confident in her continued service.

“We are fortunate to have a superintendent who consistently demonstrates strong and compassionate leadership. Her deep commitment to our schools is evident across the district, county and state,” she said. “Her experience and knowledge of our district’s daily operations, paired with her dedication to advocating for the needs of our students, have made a meaningful difference in our schools. Under her leadership, we have seen thoughtful decision-making, strategic planning, and a genuine focus on what is best for children.”

Crew said this option offers advantages to school districts and communities, such as retaining experienced and effective staff members, people who have demonstrated their committed to students and their roles, and financial savings.

“Their continued service ensures consistency, quality, and institutional knowledge, all of which benefit student achievement and school culture,” she said. “Rehired employees typically return at a lower total cost to the district due to changes in retirement system contributions.”

The retire-rehire process includes a public notice and hearing, with each case considered individually based on the district’s needs and the value that staff member brings to its students.