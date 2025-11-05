2 Clark County school levies failing in partial, early votes

Voters also chose between four separate school board seat races in Tuesday’s election for Greenon Local, Northeastern Local, Northwestern Local and Springfield City schools.

School levies

Clark-Shawnee levy

The 1% earned income tax levy would pay for the regular operating expenses for the district. It would only apply to earned income such as salary, self employment, wages and tips. It would not apply to income from pensions, social security, disability or unemployment.

If it passes, the five-year levy would raise around $3.1 million each year, according to the district. This could change as salaries change. For a resident with $50,000 in annual taxable income, the tax would cost $500 per year.

If the levy doesn’t pass, the district will reduce “the equivalent of one support staff position,” which doesn’t mean one staff member will be cut, but rather that hours will be trimmed here and there. It would also increase the general student and pay-to-participate sports fees.

Northwestern levy

The 5.35-mill substitute levy would allow the district to continue operations by funding in part its general revenue stream.

It would be in effect for six years and generate $1,731,950, which is 8% of the district’s general fund. This amounts to $186 per every $100,000 in home value, which is no change to the current tax.

If the levy fails, the district would consider cutting programs and staffing for the 2026-27 school year.

School board seat races

Greenon Local Schools

Six candidates, including incumbents Keith Culp and Stacey Hundley, along with challengers Joe Mamer, Diana S. McCubbin, Timothy Munch and Noah Clark Staggs are competing for three seats on the Greenon school board.

Culp (20%), Hundley (20%) and McCubbin (19%) are leading in partial results from early voting.

Northeastern Local Schools

Four candidates — incumbents Jeff Collins and Jeff Yinger, and Molly Krauss and Katie Krupp — are competing for three seats on the Northeastern school board.

Krauss (27%), Krupp (26%) and Yinger (24%) are leading in partial results from early voting.

Northwestern Local Schools

Six candidates, including incumbent Kevin Macy and challengers Jordan Daniels, Seth Evans, Samantha Hart, Brenda Kaffenbarger and George White are competing for three seats on the Northwestern school board.

Kaffenbarger (31%), Macy (22%) and White (12%) are leading in partial results from early voting.

Springfield City Schools

Three candidates — incumbents Carol Dunlap and Stephanie Stephens, and challenger Susan Samuels — are competing for two seats on the Springfield school board.

Samuels (35%) and Dunlap (33%) are leading in partial results from early voting.