17-year-old killed in Springfield crash, teen passenger injured

ajc.com

News
By
53 minutes ago
X

A two-vehicle crash killed a 17-year-old and injured a second teenager in Springfield Twp. Saturday afternoon.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the teen as Dylan Frederick, 17, of Springfield.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Springfield Xenia Road, according to the patrol.

The patrol said Frederick drove a 2003 BMW 325xi southwest on Springfield Xenia Road, and failed to yield when turning left. His vehicle was hit by a 2011 Ford F -350 coming northwest on U.S. 68.

Both vehicles then traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the BMW hit a ditch.

Frederick was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Frederick’s passenger was transported by ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger in the F-350 was treated on scene for minor injuries.

OSHP was assisted on scene by Springfield Twp. Fire and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and Shield Towing.

In Other News
1
Springfield’s annual community cleanup scheduled for end of month
2
‘We want to encompass the whole community’: Building Block Play Studio...
3
Clark State College celebrates class of 2025 with over 500 graduates
4
One word with so many meanings, bruh: Teens are no grammar queens
5
1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Springfield Friday night

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.