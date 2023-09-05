150 homes planned for Springfield’s north side includes former hospital site

A local real estate development company has reached agreements to buy land where it plans to build at least 150 housing units on Springfield’s north side on the site of a former hospital and a former school.

Mercy Health - Springfield will sell land to Crosstowne Properties Ltd. for up to 50 single-family homes proposed to be built on the site of the hospital’s former campus on North Fountain Boulevard and McCreight Avenue. Crosstowne has also agreed to buy about three acres from Wittenberg University on the site of the former Jefferson School to build roughly 100 townhomes nearby.

Crosstowne Properties, which has local and Columbus offices, worked to secure about 14 acres of land for the homes where Mercy Hospital once stood for 60 years. If approved by the city, the houses will feature exterior masonry, low maintenance components, open floor plans, “attractive architectural elements,” bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, attached parking and ample storage space, according to a media release.

Crosstowne Properties also anticipates detached patio homes around the perimeter of the development. The interior area will likely include more housing units and a water detention feature.

“We are very excited to be a part of this project, because it allows us to utilize space and assets that already exist to address local housing needs, which we know are a top social determinant of health for Clark County,” said Adam Groshans, Mercy Health - Springfield president. “Building a new neighborhood that’s open to everyone, including our own staff, is a perfect example of the positive change we’re always trying to promote in our efforts to build healthier communities.”

Mercy Health’s Imaging and Lab Center and pediatric rehabilitation facility near the site will be undisturbed during construction, according to the release.

If approved, the Wittenberg site will be a mixed-use project with townhomes and “potentially a small retail component,” according to the release.

“Crosstowne will master develop both sites in a harmonious, complimentary and walkable manner, including on-site amenities, and in a way that revitalizes this portion of the north side of Springfield, and the northern entrance to the university neighborhoods,” the release stated.

The project is expected to cost more than $40 million, and the patio homes will be two- and three-bedroom units. Apartments would be one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

According to the release, the developer will work to make the housing as affordable as possible. To lower building costs during a time of record high material and labor costs and the highest interest rates in more than 20 years, Crosstowne aims to work with the city to pursue public or private incentives. The properties are within the Springfield Revitalization Reinvestment Area, which will make the homes eligible for 100% real estate tax abatements.

Mercy Health is also considering offering housing assistance to its employees.

“It’s great that we have more than 2,000 associates, but if 30% of them clock out and leave town, we’re missing a key piece in our ability to serve the community,” Groshans said in the release. “We want to help folks get into the community where they work, whether that be our existing staff or new talent we’re bringing into the area. The goal is to help them get invested and involved, feeling connected to this community, so they can become long term fixtures in the amazing progress we’re making here.”

Crosstowne previously developed and built Prestwick Village, which has 44 houses, and Derby Glen Village, which has 22 homes. The developer and its affiliated companies have built more than 15 communities in Springfield, Dayton and the Carolinas in the past 30 years.

The developer has started the initial design process and plans are expected to be available this winter, according to the release. The homes could be available in late 2024.