13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured

News
By Staff report
20 minutes ago

Thirteen dogs died in a fire at a home near Cherry Drive in Springfield Twp. that also left two firefighters injured.

The firefighters sustained injuries described as non-life threatening Sunday night while fighting a fire that destroyed a house in Clark County just west of the Springfield city limits.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. at a house behind a business in the 3700 block of National Road (U.S. Route 40) near Cherry Drive in Springfield Twp.

Route 40 was shut down in the area near Business Equipment Co. as firefighters worked to get the house fire under control.

The structure was found to be fully involved, and took several hours to completely extinguish, with frigid temperatures and the confined area adding to the difficulties, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Firefighters were ordered out of the building when conditions were deemed unsafe.

“There was significant and devastating damage to the structure and and its contents,” the sheriff’s office report said, noting the dogs, “formerly rescued from shelters, were sadly lost to the fire.”

A fourteenth dog was rescued and united with its owner.

In addition to Springfield Twp. firefighters, first responders from Bethel and German townships and the city of Springfield assisted at the scene.

Gary Stroede lives nearby and said his dog started barking when he looked outside and saw the back of the 1.5-story house already engulfed in flames.

No estimate on damage was available Monday. The cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon was undetermined, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

This fire remains under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.

