12 years ago today: Smokestack demolition in Springfield goes wrong

Today marks the day 12 years ago that the planned demolition of an Ohio Edison smokestack in Springfield went wrong, scaring those at the scene, sparking a viral video and prompting a long legal battle.
From the Springfield News-Sun’s archives, here are 6 things to know 12 years later:
1. The 275-foot tower fell the wrong way, smashing a building that housed back-up generators and knocking down two, 12,500-volt power lines. A gathered crowd of media members, observers and contractors had to run to avoid live power lines that flew around.
>> MORE: Agreement reached in Springfield smokestack demolition suit
2. The story and a video captured by the Springfield News-Sun was picked up by many national and international media sources, going viral.
3. A lawsuit filed afterward by Ohio Edison’s parent company First Energy claimed the damage amounted to more than $19 million in losses.
4. A settlement was reached in the lawsuit just days before the trial was set to start four years after the demolition.
5. The demolition contractor said immediately after the smokestack dropped the wrong way that an undetected crack on south side of the tower pulled it the wrong way.