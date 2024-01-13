12 high school students honored with peacemaker awards

Here are the winners and comments from their nominating letters:

Riley Champ, Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA)

She is known for her kindness toward others, leadership ability, works hard, emerges as a leader in class activities, listens to others viewpoints and offers patience and understanding when they are different, and resolves conflict with diplomacy and poise.

Avery Guenther, Catholic Central

She exudes kindness, finds way to help others, is on the swim team, soccer team, a service day and retreat leader, a lifeguard, ranked number three in her class and holds a 4.3 GPA. She plans to attend college to study nursing or special education.

Peyton Hamilton, Southeastern

He has a strong and positive character, is a servant leader who thinks of others before himself, knows no stranger, go out of his way to welcome new people or make friends, and is involved in many school activities such as football, quick recall team, acting lead roes in the annual musical production and serves as the FFA chapter president.

Oliva Lemon, Shawnee

She works hard to make the world a better place, helps those around her, is president of Tri-M, the National Honor Society and Student Council, participated in several music productions and sings in choir. She will receive her associate’s degree from Clark State in the spring, and plans to major in biology with a minor in forensics after graduation, and eventually earn her doctorate in medicine.

Rebecca Martin, Northwestern

She puts classmates above herself, strives to make students feel accepted, speaks kindly and patiently, works to unite her peers, is the founding member of Unity Club and the JV Girls Soccer captain.

Lilly Sagraves, Northeastern

She is polite and respectful, always willing to help and volunteer, motivates others to participate in activities, is active in student government, the National Honor Society, student communications intern and FFA.

Jeremiah Small, Emmanuel Christian Academy

He is a positive leader, sets positive examples, helps to resolve conflict, encourages his peers and reminds them they are capable. He plans to major in recording arts.

Chloe Turner, Tecumseh

She is driven to succeed, is hard working, responsible, selfless, brings positivity to situations, helps with service projects and community service, and is a member of the National Honor Society

Jaiden Welliford, GISA

She is driven, promotes a welcoming environment, has a positive attitude and internal drive for equality to create a safe space for all, a role model, is sentinel of the FFA chapter, collaborated with Master Gardeners and a camp counselor.

Avery Beair, of Greenon

He ranks high in his class, spends time as a stage performer, cherishes his relationship with his family and desires to help every person he can.

Emma Cantrell, of Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC)

She demonstrates responsibility for her schoolwork and advocacy for her classmates, encourages her peers, is outspoken about equity and fairness in the classroom, shows kindness and compassion, communicates effectively and brings positive energy. She is working toward her goal of being a cosmetologist.

Brady Castillo, of Kenton Ridge High School

He has high moral value, compassion, inspires others to do their best, is a role model, good friend, encouraging, positive, cares about the well-being of others and empowers others to excel. He plans to attend college to major in musical theatre, and his dream is to live in New York City and perform on Broadway.