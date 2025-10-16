1 seriously injured in Clark County hit-and-run crash caused by commercial tire, rim

One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle hit-skip crash early Thursday morning in Mad River Twp.
The crash, which happened around 4:06 a.m. on Interstate 70 east, occurred when a commercial-sized tire and rim came off a vehicle, striking a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2023 Peterbilt 389 tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed from the median. The commercial vehicle did not stop and has not been identified or located, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.
The Volkswagen driver was transported to Mercy Health in Enon with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were uninjured.
The Springfield Post is investigating the crash and asking for anyone with information to call them at 937-323-9781.
