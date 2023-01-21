1 person trapped, extricated from car in Springfield crash

A person sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash along U.S.-68 Saturday morning.
The call came in around 5:13 a.m. on reports of a person being trapped in a vehicle along U.S.-68, near Mile Post 7, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver hit black ice and went off the side of road and overturned, OSHP said.
The person was trapped inside of the car and unable to get out. Springfield Township Fire Department crews helped free them, the patrol said.
The crash is under investigation.
