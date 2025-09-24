1 of 3 Clark County BMV locations temporarily closed

Rice was deputy registrar for about two years and previously worked at the location for more than 20 years, he said. He said the office will also undergo some remodeling and he expects it to be closed “probably for a few weeks” for that.

The location is listed as temporarily closed on the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s website.

Other open locations in Clark County are at 1109 N. Bechtle Avenue in Springfield, attached to the title office, and 430 N. Main St. in New Carlisle.

BMV locations are operated by deputy registrars, who are contractors under the state BMV registrar.

The Clark County Title Office that was in the Southern Village Shopping Center moved to the corner of South Burnett Road and Lexington Avenue last year. That location, as well as other title offices in the county, remains open, Clark County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle said.

