1 of 3 Clark County BMV locations temporarily closed

It's unclear when the southside location will reopen.
The Ohio BMV is closed on Sunset Avenue as of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Springfield. It's uncertain when this location will reopen. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

15 minutes ago
One of Clark County’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations is temporarily closed.

The office, located in the Southern Village Shopping Center at 1221 Sunset Avenue in Springfield, appears to have been closed since Friday. It’s unclear when it will reopen. Deputy Registrar Cecil Rice, who ran the location, said he resigned Friday to pursue “personal ventures.”

Rice was deputy registrar for about two years and previously worked at the location for more than 20 years, he said. He said the office will also undergo some remodeling and he expects it to be closed “probably for a few weeks” for that.

The location is listed as temporarily closed on the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s website.

Other open locations in Clark County are at 1109 N. Bechtle Avenue in Springfield, attached to the title office, and 430 N. Main St. in New Carlisle.

BMV locations are operated by deputy registrars, who are contractors under the state BMV registrar.

The Clark County Title Office that was in the Southern Village Shopping Center moved to the corner of South Burnett Road and Lexington Avenue last year. That location, as well as other title offices in the county, remains open, Clark County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle said.

The News-Sun is working to find out more.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.