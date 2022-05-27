1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart

Police said the person found in the vehicle was not the shooting suspect and he is being sought.

“I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred,” Lanier said in a briefing to the media.

He added a Good Samaritan who is willing to help is appreciated when someone is in danger, but this is a situation involving property.

“An individual has upon themselves to measure what they are willing to do, but for property, it is just not worth it,” Lanier said.

As of late Thursday, the victims nor the shooter had been identified publicly.