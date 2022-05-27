1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Two people were shot inside Walmart on Princeton Road Thursday evening following an incident in the electronics department, according to officials.
One person is dead, and witnesses told media at the scene that person worked as a greeter at the store. The other victim was taken to a hospital and has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect may have been trying to steal cell phones, was confronted by an employee and began shooting, law enforcement officials said. He is described as a black male who had on a COVID-19 protection-type face mask, according Fairfield Twp. Capt. Doug Lanier.
He said an employee intervened while the suspect was shoplifting.
The suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton.
Police said the person found in the vehicle was not the shooting suspect and he is being sought.
“I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred,” Lanier said in a briefing to the media.
He added a Good Samaritan who is willing to help is appreciated when someone is in danger, but this is a situation involving property.
“An individual has upon themselves to measure what they are willing to do, but for property, it is just not worth it,” Lanier said.
As of late Thursday, the victims nor the shooter had been identified publicly.
