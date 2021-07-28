ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72

The band's 1976 “Worldwide Texas Tour," with its iconic Texas-shaped stage festooned with cactuses, snakes and longhorn cattle, was one of the decade's most successful rock tours.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Said Rolling Stones lead guitarist Keith Richards in introducing the band to the Hall: "These cats are steeped in the blues, so am I. These cats know their blues and they know how to dress it up. When I first saw them, I thought, ‘I hope these guys are not on the run, because that disguise is not going to work.’”

That look — with all three members wearing dark sunglasses and the two frontmen sporting long, wispy beards — became so iconic as to be the subject of a New Yorker cartoon and a joke on “The Simpsons.”

This story has been corrected to reflect that ZZ Top was formed in the late 1960s, not the late 1970s.

FILE - Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs during the VH1 Rock Honors concert in Las Vegas on May 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Dusty Hill, of ZZ Top, performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race in Concord, N.C., May 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

FILE - Dusty Hill of U.S. rock band ZZ Top performs on stage during their first concert in Germany in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Oct. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Christof Stache, File)

FILE - Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs during the Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2015, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill, from the US rock band, ZZ Top performs at the F1 Rocks concert on Sept. 25, 2009, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Joan Leong, File)