Zverev advances to semifinals; Alcaraz needs to wait to see if he qualifies at ATP Finals

Zverev won the group, finishing perfect with three victories. Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have one win each and Andrey Rublev has none.

Alcaraz needs Rublev to beat Ruud in the final group match later.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won the other group ahead of Taylor Fritz.

So Zverev will face Fritz in one semifinal and Sinner will likely face Ruud or Alcaraz in the other.

Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.

Zverev leapfrogged Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings this week and now leads their career meetings 6-5.

It was a measure of revenge for Zverev, who was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets in this year's French Open final.

