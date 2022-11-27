Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

It was the second-most rebounds in a Clippers game since 1981, according to SportRadar. Michael Cage had the most with 30 in a 1988 game against Seattle.

Zubac was 14 of 17 from the field, including three dunks, and 3 of 3 on free throws in 31 minutes. He had 14 points in the first quarter, which was a career high for him in any period.

Los Angeles led 59-57 at halftime and was up 65-62 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter before going on a 16-3 run over a five-minute span to break it open. Marcus Morris Sr. had six points during the run and Zubac added four.

The Clippers' largest lead was 20 early in the fourth quarter.

Pacers: Buddy Hield, who came into the game second in the league with 69 3-pointers, was 1 of 9 beyond the arc and finished with 10 points.

Clippers: Morris scored 13 points while John Wall and Moses Brown added 10 apiece off the bench.

Pacers: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers Monday.

Clippers: Travel to Portland on Tuesday.

