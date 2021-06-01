Zoom's boom continues in 1Q, raising post-pandemic hopes

In one key measure, Zoom ended its February-April quarter with 497,000 customers that employed at least 10 workers and subscribed to the premium version of its service. That was a gain of 29,900 customers in that category from the November-January quarter, Zoom’s smallest increase during a three-month period since 2019.

By comparison, Zoom added more than 183,000 customers with 10 or more employees during the same period last year when the pandemic clampdowns were still in an early stage.

But Zoom management provided a show of confidence by projecting revenue above analysts' estimates for both the current May-July quarter and its entire fiscal year. according to FactSet Research.

For its full year ending next January, Zoom now foresees annual revenue of nearly $4 billion. That would be a roughly 50% increase from last year, which saw revenue quadruple from the previous year.

The uncertainty surrounding Zoom’s prospects in a post-pandemic economy already has caused its stock price to plunge by more than 40% from its peak of nearly $589 reached last October. Zoom’s current market value of nearly $100 billion is still more than triple what it was before the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March 2020.

What’s more, Zoom is making far more money than it did before the pandemic.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. earned $227 million, or 74 cents per share, during its most recent quarter, up from a profit of $27 million at the same time last year. Revenue for the period nearly tripled from the same time last year to $956.2 million.

The company's stock was up 3.2% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.