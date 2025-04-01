Zion Williamson's season is over, as Pelicans shut down the forward and CJ McCollum

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans said Monday
New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, left, forward Jamal Cain, forward Zion Williamson and guard Dejounte Murray applaud for their teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans said Monday.

Williamson sustained a low back bone contusion after a fall during a game on March 19 in Minnesota. The Pelicans said he will continue to get rest and treatment on the back.

It ends another injury-wrecked season for the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft after just 30 games. The 6-foot-6 forward played a career-high 70 games last season, but made it through only 29 in 2022-23.

Williamson finishes the season with 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

McCollum was hurt March 23 at Detroit, an injury that was diagnosed as a right foot bone contusion. The veteran guard will also get treatment and rest during his recovery.

McCollum averaged 21.1 points in 56 games for the Pelicans, who are 14th in the Western Conference and out of playoff contention.

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays up the ball against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

