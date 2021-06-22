Zimbabwe's Tsitsi Dangarembga wins prestigious German prize

Dangarembga, 62, was announced on Monday as this year's winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($29,700) and has been awarded since 1950. Dangarembga will receive it in Frankfurt on Oct. 24.

The jury said Dangarembga, who is the first Black woman to win the prize, is “not just one of her country's most important artists but also a widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.” It also pointed to her commitment to promoting culture in her country and opening it up for women, and to her fight for rights and political change in Zimbabwe.