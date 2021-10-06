Zimbabwe reopens bars, but only for vaccinated drinkers

For drinkers, this is still better than before when they had to play hide and seek with the police while drinking at illegal taverns or open spaces turned into drinking spots. To stay afloat, many outlets would also surreptitiously sell booze to patrons through small windows and often paid bribes for the police to look the other way.

Zimbabwe is one of the few African countries to use vaccine mandates to push a hesitant population to get jabs. Only fully vaccinated people are permitted to go to places of worship and restaurants, for instance.

The government has also ordered all its workers to get vaccinated or lose their pay. Private sector employers are also telling workers to get the shots or lose their jobs.

Zimbabwe had recorded 131,335 infections, including 4,629 deaths, as of Oct. 5, according to government figures.

More than 15% of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people are fully vaccinated — well above the overall African rate of 4% but far from the government’s goal of 60%.

Once struggling with vaccine shortages, Zimbabwe received more than 3 million doses of Chinese vaccines but the rate of people getting jabs has been falling since the end of August, as a devastating third wave showed signs of receding and complacency crept in. Officials administered just over 190,000 shots last week, compared to the peak figure of about 500,000 during the third week of August, according to official figures.