Zelenskyy tells US, Europe law chiefs Russia must face court

“But, unfortunately, we do not know about all crimes at the moment,” he added. "A large part of our territory still remains occupied and we cannot currently reliably predict how many Russian crimes we would discover after the occupiers are expelled.”

Along with Garland, other participants at the conference included U.K. Attorney General Victoria Prentis, Spanish Attorney General Alvaro Garcia Ortiz and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

Meanwhile at the United Nations, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said U.N. humanitarian staff are reporting “intensive hostilities” near the beleaguered Ukrainian town of Bakhmut and say the U.N.’s few humanitarian partners on the ground are focusing on evacuating the most vulnerable people from the conflict area.

Bakhmut has been the focus of intense fighting for months, with Russian troops including large forces from the private Wagner Group inching ever closer to the largely destroyed town.

