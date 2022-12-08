Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

“The items on this list are not necessarily eloquent or admirable quotations, rather they have been picked because they are famous or important or particularly revealing of the spirit of our times,” Shapiro said.

THE LIST

1. “I need ammunition, not a ride.” — Zelenskyy, response to U.S. offer to transport him to safety, Feb. 26.

2. “Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” — Trump, post on Truth Social network, Dec. 3.

3. "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start." — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, writing in the court's opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and took away women's constitutional protections for abortion, June 24.

4. "The Court reverses course today for one reason and one reason only: because the composition of this Court has changed." — U.S. Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, writing in the dissenting opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, June 24.

5. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me." — Comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony, March 27.

6. "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?" — U.S. President Joe Biden, calling out for deceased Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, White House conference on ending hunger, Sept. 28.

7. "FTX is fine. Assets are fine." — Sam Bankman-Fried, a Twitter post shortly before his cryptocurrency exchange FTX declared bankruptcy, Nov. 7.

8. "If you're the President of the United States, you can declassify just by saying 'It's declassified,' even by thinking about it." — Trump, Fox News interview, Sept. 21.

9. "The U.S. News rankings are profoundly flawed ... As a result, we will no longer participate." — Heather Gerken, Yale Law School statement on U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, Nov. 16.

10. "African American voters are voting at just as high a percentage as Americans." — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, remarks at news conference, Jan. 19.

