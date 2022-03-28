Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence assessments, said Russian forces largely remained in defensive positions near the capital, Kyiv, and were making little forward progress elsewhere in the country.

The official said Russia appeared to be de-emphasizing ground operations near Kyiv and concentrating more on the Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for the past eight years.

Late last week, with it forces bogged down in parts of the country, Russia said its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas. While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a swath of its territory.

Ukrainian troops have recently pushed the Russians back in other sectors.

In the city of Makariv, near a strategic highway west of the capital, Associated Press reporters saw the carcass of a Russian rocket launcher, a burned Russian truck, the body of a Russian soldier and a destroyed Ukrainian tank after fighting there a few days ago. In the nearby village of Yasnohorodka, the AP witnessed positions abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers who had moved farther west, but no sign of Russian troops.

And on Friday, the U.S. defense official said the Russians were no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow’s forces. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control of the southern city.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy, for his part, has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy said he is ready to agree to neutrality. He also said that “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt,” while suggesting at the same time that compromise might be possible over “the complex issue of Donbas.”

The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before but rarely commented so extensively. That could create momentum for the talks, for which the Russian delegates arrived in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media reported.

Still, it was not clear how a compromise on the Donbas would square with maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In other developments:

— U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has launched an effort to achieve a humanitarian cease-fire that would allow aid to be brought in and people to move around safely.

— Russia's invasion has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the U.S. will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

— T he Group of Seven major economies rejected a Kremlin demand that some countries pay in rubles for Russia's natural gas. That demand appeared designed to support the Russian currency, which is under pressure from Western sanctions.

— The U.S. said it is deploying six Navy aircraft that specialize in electronic warfare to bolster NATO’s eastern flank. It said the aircraft are not intended for use in Ukraine and will be stationed in Germany.

Earlier talks, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending the more than month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes. That includes almost 4 million who have fled the country.

In the besieged southern port of Mariupol, the mayor said half the pre-war population of more than 400,000 has fled, often under fire, during weeks of shooting and shelling.

Alina Beskrovna, who escaped the city in a convoy of cars and made it to Poland, said desperate people are melting snow for water and cooking on open fires despite the risk of bombardment, "because if you don’t, you will have nothing to eat.”

“A lot of people are just, I think, starving to death in their apartments right now with no help," she said. "It’s a mass murder that’s happening at the hands of the Russians.”

Putin's ground forces have become bogged down because of stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, combined with what Western officials say are tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems among the Russians. Moscow has resorted to pummeling Ukrainian cities with artillery and airstrikes.

In Stoyanka village near Kyiv, Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Udod said Russian troops had taken up defensive positions and suffered heavy losses.

The Russians probably "thought it would be like Crimea,” which the Kremlin annexed in 2014. “But here it’s not like in Crimea. We are not happy to see them. Here they suffer and get killed.”

Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Nebi Qena in Kyiv, Cara Anna in Lviv and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds the photograph of 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds the photograph of 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption A soldier smokes a cigarette near the frontline in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption A soldier smokes a cigarette near the frontline in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Relatives and friends react near the coffin of Ukrainian servicemen Oleksiy Lunyov in Yuzhne, Odessa region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Lunyov was killed during a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv on March 18. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky) Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Caption Relatives and friends react near the coffin of Ukrainian servicemen Oleksiy Lunyov in Yuzhne, Odessa region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Lunyov was killed during a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv on March 18. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky) Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks out from a tank in the village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks out from a tank in the village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Ukrainian flag is installed on an apartment building damaged by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in a village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A Ukrainian flag is installed on an apartment building damaged by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in a village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Ukrainian member of the military weeps during the funeral ceremony of 32-year-old Senior lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, and 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Caption A Ukrainian member of the military weeps during the funeral ceremony of 32-year-old Senior lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, and 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank in the village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank in the village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with independent Russian news media from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with independent Russian news media from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of 32-year-old Senior lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Caption Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of 32-year-old Senior lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption The mother of Russian Army soldier Rustam Zarifulin, who was killed fighting in Ukraine, center, cries surrounded by relatives during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in Kara-Balta, 60 km (37 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin Caption The mother of Russian Army soldier Rustam Zarifulin, who was killed fighting in Ukraine, center, cries surrounded by relatives during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in Kara-Balta, 60 km (37 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a heavily damaged building in Stoyanka, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a heavily damaged building in Stoyanka, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Members of the territorial defense warm themselves with a fire at a check point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Members of the territorial defense warm themselves with a fire at a check point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A Ukrainian special police officer patrols during a night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption A Ukrainian special police officer patrols during a night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana