springfield-news-sun logo
X

Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before WH visit

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, has accepted a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in recognition of their fight against Russia's invasion of their country

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, on Tuesday accepted a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in recognition of their fight against Russia's invasion of their country.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation recognized the Ukrainian people with its Dissident Human Rights Award. Zelenska, who is visiting Washington this week, accepted the award in person.

“It is an honor to be here and accept this award in the name of every Ukrainian man and woman fighting Russian aggression today,” she said, speaking through a translator.

Her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has won admiration from Ukrainians and Ukraine's supporters abroad by staying put in the capital, Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine in late February.

Zelenska largely disappeared with the couple’s two children during the first months after the invasion but emerged from seclusion May 8 to greet U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who had been traveling in eastern Europe and made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine to meet her counterpart.

Zelenska was due at the White House later Tuesday to meet with Jill Biden. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Biden, said the women would discuss continued U.S. support for Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the fallout from Russia's war.

On Wednesday, Zelenska will address members of Congress in an auditorium at the Capitol, following a similar appearance by her husband at an earlier stage of the war.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

In Other News
1
Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan
2
Emmett Till's house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
3
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
4
Lawsuit: UK officials had concerns with Rwanda deportations
5
Las Vegas Aces have found winning ways again under Hammon
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top