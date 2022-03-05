Zeigler, No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas,

Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5). Stanley Ummude and Chris Lykes both had 15.

Trailing by 21 at halftime, Arkansas rallied and eventually got within double digits when Notae's 3-pointer with about 4 minutes left made it 73-65.

Ummude followed with a 3-pointer and Notae's pair of free throws with 2:05 to play cut it to 73-70.

With 56 seconds left, Notae made two more foul shots to get the Razorbacks within 74-72. Vescovi and Notae each made a pair of free throws to keep it close.

Tennessee scored more points in the first half (50) than it did a couple weeks ago in a 58-48 loss at Arkansas. The Volunteers' biggest lead was 44-20.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: After starting 0-3 in the SEC, the Razorbacks were a longshot to be a contender. Now, with a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament already locked up, Arkansas has proven itself legitimate. ... Officials had three video reviews in the final two minutes of the game.

Tennessee: Zeigler went into the game having made 55 of 61 free throws (.902) in SEC games to lead the league. He went 3 for 6 in this game. ... Arkansas was the 10th team in the Top 25 the Vols have faced this season.

NEXT UP

Arkansas and Tennessee will both play next in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson addresses fans before an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) collides with Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) as they battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)