Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “continuous cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said, calling her an “f——— Dutch slut” and telling her to stay away from his daughter.

Malik, 28, also told Gigi Hadid to “defend your partner against your f——— mother in my house,” according to charging documents filed in Bucks County. He also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also at the house, the documents said.