Zappe gets records, WKU rolls past App St 59-38 in Boca Bowl

It has been an emotional time for Western Kentucky, which played with those affected by the unspeakable damage caused by what state officials have called the most destructive tornado event in Kentucky's history. Tornadoes across the region last weekend — including in Bowling Green, where Western Kentucky's campus sits — have been blamed for 78 deaths in Kentucky alone.

“I hope today that everyone back home was watching and they felt just positive about everything and they kind of just forgot about the tornadoes for a temporary moment," Sterns said. “I’m glad we got to do that for them today."

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State (10-4) before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

“I'm very proud of our team to win 10 games," Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “That's hard."

It was 24-24 late in the opening half, when Zappe — who completed 33 of 47 passes — put his name in the record book and put the Hilltoppers ahead for good. Appalachian State was outgained only slightly, 637-609, but turned the ball over four times.

“I think it all came down to us having those turnovers," Appalachian State safety Jalen Virgil said.

Zappe broke the yardage mark on a 43-yard pass to Sterns — who finished the season with the fifth-most receiving yards in FBS history — late in the half, then tied the touchdown mark on the same drive when he connected with Sterns for a 10-yard score. That started what became a 35-7 run by the Hilltoppers.

“He’s a hell of a football player," Clark said of Zappe. “Had a chance to be around him this week. He’s an outstanding young man."

Zappe threw his record-setting touchdown pass on a 2-yard slant to Tinsley on the Hilltoppers’ second drive of the third quarter, pushing WKU’s lead to three touchdowns.

“It's been the best year of my life," Zappe said.

THE TAKEAWAY

The 97 combined points were a record for the Boca Raton Bowl, topping the 82 that Western Kentucky and Memphis combined for in the Hilltoppers’ 51-31 win in 2016. The 59 points by Western Kentucky were also a record, surpassing the previous mark of 52 set by Marshall in 2014 and matched by Florida Atlantic — on its home field — in 2019.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Appalachian State was receiving votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, though whatever slim chance the Mountaineers had of making the season-ending poll next month is now nonexistent.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are scheduled to open their 2022 schedule on Sept. 3 at North Carolina.

Western Kentucky: The 2022 season is set to begin on Aug. 27 at home against Austin Peay.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a touchdown pass, his sixth of the game, during the second half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. Zappe threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns as the Western Kentucky beat Appalachian State 59-38. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Western Kentucky defensive end Niko Cooper (4) dances as he celebrates with teammates after Western Kentucky beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Appalachian State tight end Henry Pearson leaps over Western Kentucky defensive back Dominique Bradshaw as he runs for yardage during the second half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, rear, is unable to catch a pass against Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone (12) during the second half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, left, and Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton congratulate each other after Western Kentucky beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Appalachian State wide receiver Malik Williams, left, celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) during the first half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)