Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalized amid virus surge

Kaunda asked for “all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure that he recovers,” according to the statement issued by Kaunda's administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo.

The short statement did not specify the cause of Kaunda's illness, but Zambia is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and the country's founding president was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Center, a treatment center for the disease in the capital, Lusaka.