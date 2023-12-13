Zaidi: Giants made comparable offer to $700M deal Shohei Ohtani received from rival Dodgers

“The proposal that was made was very comparable if not identical to what he wound up agreeing to," Zaidi said during a conference call Tuesday.

But when the Giants got the sense Ohtani seemed to want to stay in Southern California, Zaidi said there was a realization it might be a hard agreement to make happen despite the proposed financial commitment. Also, San Francisco's executives hadn't heard anything a couple of days after their latest offer and were waiting into last weekend to find out Ohtani's choice.

When asked to specify whether the Giants' proposal was nearly equivalent to what Los Angeles offered, Zaidi noted, “Structure and total compensation, yes."

