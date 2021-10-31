Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

With the state's early voting period finished, the campaigns turned their attention to Tuesday's contest, each trying to fire up his party's base to drive up turnout for an election that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year's midterms.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and Democrats are scrambling to stave off disaster after public polling has shifted in Youngkin's direction in recent weeks. Republicans are optimistic about their chances in the commonwealth, where they haven't won a statewide race since 2009.