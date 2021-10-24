Young, Robinson power No. 4 Alabama past Tennessee 52-24

John Metchie caught 11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams gained 123 yards on six catches.

Hooker was 19-of-28 passing with three scores. But he had a fourth-quarter pass intercepted by Jalyn Armour-Davis, who returned it 47 yards to set up another 'Bama score.

Tennessee's Cedric Tillman had seven catches for 152 yards, including a 70-yard TD early in the fourth.

That came quickly after Young pump faked, then ran and dove over the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown to open the fourth for a 31-17 lead. He bobbled the ball near the goal line before falling on it.

Thirty seconds. Two scores.

Then Alabama struck again, with Young launching a 65-yard bomb to Jameson Williams. That set up Robinson's 15-yard touchdown that effectively quashed the Vols' upset hopes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: Too many penalties (12 for 98 yards), too few rushing yards (64) is a hard combination to overcome against ‘Bama. But the Vols hadn't scored that many points against the Tide since a 51-43 overtime win in 2003.

Alabama: Got off to a sloppy start with a roughing the kicker penalty setting up a Vols touchdown and a fumble inside the Tennessee 10. But the defense stood firm on some key drives and the offense delivered plenty of big plays.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama figures to stay put in the rankings with No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Oklahoma both winning close games and top-ranked Georgia off.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits No. 15 Kentucky.

Alabama has an open date before hosting LSU.

Caption Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a touchdown past Tennessee defensive lineman Ja'Quain Blakely (48) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) celebrates with a "straightening the tie" gesture after a stop of Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt