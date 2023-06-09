Young black bear wanders Washington D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured

Wildlife authorities had actually been tracking this particular bear for several weeks, spotting him most recently around nearby Hyattsville, Maryland. But the last bear-related mobilization like this in D.C. was at least five years ago.

“At this age, it’s natural for them to explore other areas,” said Schindler, who estimated the animal was a little more than a year old, “especially as wildlife continues to be pushed out of their natural areas by human construction.”

The bear would mostly likely not have been aggressive unless it was startled by humans or challenged by an particularly brave dog.

“Bears often do not want to engage with people,” Schindler said. “As long as people keep their distance and give them their space, it will be fine.”

