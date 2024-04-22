Yoko Ono to receive Edward MacDowell Medal for lifetime achievement

One of the country’s leading artist residency programs, MacDowell, has awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Yoko Ono

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's leading artist residency programs, MacDowell, has awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Yoko Ono. The groundbreaking artist, filmmaker and musician is this year's recipient of the Edward MacDowell Medal, an honor previously given to Stephen Sondheim and Toni Morrison among others.

“There has never been anyone like her; there has never been work like hers,” MacDowell board chair Nell Painter said in a statement Sunday. "Over some seven decades, she has rewarded eyes, provoked thought, inspired feminists, and defended migrants through works of a wide-ranging imagination. Enduringly fresh and pertinent, her uniquely powerful oeuvre speaks to our own times, so sorely needful of her leitmotif: Peace.”

Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said in a statement that the medal was “an incredible honor.”

“The history and list of past recipients is truly remarkable. It makes me very proud to see her art appreciated and celebrated in this way," he said.

Ono, 91, has made few public appearances in recent years and is not expected to attend the July awards ceremony, at the MacDowell campus in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Ono's music manager, David Newgarden, will accept the award on her behalf.

Ono first became known as part of the avant-garde Fluxus movement of the 1960s, then reached international fame after meeting John Lennon, to whom she was married from 1969 until his death, in 1980. Their many collaborations included the songs “Give Peace a Chance,” “Imagine” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," the basis for “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko,” this year's winner of the Oscar for best animated short film.

Over the past 40 years, Ono has had a busy career as a visual and recording artist, her albums including "Season of Glass," "Starpeace" and "Take Me to the Land of Hell." She was recently the subject of a career retrospective at London's Tate Modern.

In Other News
1
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average...
2
Iran's supreme leader tacitly acknowledges that Tehran hit little in...
3
Damian Lillard's 35-point 1st half helps Bucks beat Pacers 109-94...
4
Terry Anderson, AP reporter abducted in Lebanon and held captive for...
5
2 killed and 7 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top