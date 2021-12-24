Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop him

Even before Friday’s takeoff, the NORAD webpage had been visited more than 3 million times, Schlachter said.

“Every household, every country is having to deal with the impact of this pandemic. Santa Claus is an icon, and he is a source of joy for a lot of people,” Schlachter said.

For those worried about Santa’s safety — or their own — the bearded man likely will be wearing a mask at each stop, and of course he’s wearing gloves, Schlachter noted. For the technically inclined, NORAD’s website offers more data on the voyage (Weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons, or 54,600 metric tons; sleigh propulsion: nine RP, or reindeer power).

Like any good Christmas tale, the program’s origin has been told for generations.

In 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the on-duty commander one night at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — answered a call from a child who dialed a number that was misprinted in an ad in a newspaper, thinking she was calling Santa.

Shoup “answered the call, thought it was a prank at first, but then realized what had happened and assured the child that he was Santa, and thus started the tradition that we are celebrating now 66 years later,” Schlachter said.

NORAD’s mission is to watch the skies above North America for any potential threats. Come early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation begins when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska pick up an infrared signature emanating from Rudolph’s nose. NORAD’s array of geostationary satellites above the Earth monitor the journey.

It’s all shown on large, “unclassified” display screens in a festively decorated command post at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. Masked volunteers sit at tables equipped with telephones, garland, miniature Christmas trees, plenty of caffeine-laden candy and coffee — and hand sanitizer.

“We Have the Watch,” is NORAD’s military-mission motto.

And when it comes to Santa, NORAD adds:

“Santa calls the shots. We just track him.”

___

Associated Press journalist Terry Chea in San Francisco contributed to this report.

In this photo provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, 22 Wing members are seen showing how they track Santa on his sleigh on Christmas eve during a media preview at the Canadian Forces Base in North Bay on Dec. 9, 2021. In a Christmas Eve tradition going on its 66th year, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa's progress around the globe -- and fielding calls from children who want to know St. Nick's exact whereabouts. (Sable Brown/NORAD via AP)

Containers of hand sanitizer stand at the ready outside one of the conference rooms that have banks of telephones set up for volunteers to field calls in the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The tracking operation will be open for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In this photo provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a 22 Wing member is seen showing how they track Santa on his sleigh on Christmas evening during a media preview at the Canadian Forces Base in North Bay on Dec. 9, 2021. In a Christmas Eve tradition going on its 66th year, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa's progress around the globe -- and fielding calls from children who want to know St. Nick's exact whereabouts. (Sable Brown/NORAD via AP)

Preston Schlachter, public affair officer for NORAD, works on a laptop computer in one of the conference rooms that have banks of telephones set up for volunteers to field calls in the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The tracking operation will be open for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

An instructional sign hangs in one of the conference rooms that have banks of telephones set up for volunteers to field calls in the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The tracking operation will be open for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Preston Schlachter, public affairs officer for NORAD, is silhouetted against screens in one of the conference rooms that have banks of telephones set up for volunteers to field calls in the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The tracking operation will be open for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Preston Schlachter, public affairs officer with NORAD, is shown in one of the conference rooms that have banks of telephones set up for volunteers to field calls in the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The tracking operation will be open for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)