Yemen's Houthi rebels say 'any Israeli vessel' in nearby Mideast waterways again a target

The statement from the Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center follows a four-day deadline set by the rebels for Israel to resume aid shipments.

“We hope it is understood that the actions taken by the (Houthi military) ... stem from a deep sense of religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility toward the oppressed Palestinian people and aim to pressure the Israeli usurper entity to reopen the crossings to the Gaza Strip and allow the entry of aid, including food and medical supplies,” the statement said.

It described the warning as taking hold in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Arabian Sea.

The statement added: “Any Israeli vessel attempting to violate this ban will be subject to military targeting in the declared operational area.”

There was no immediate sign of an attack on ships. Israel had no immediate comment.

The rebels' secretive leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned Friday that attacks against Israel-linked vessels would resume within four days if Israel didn't let aid into Gaza. That deadline passed Tuesday.

The rebels had targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors during their campaign targeting ships from November 2023 until January of this year.