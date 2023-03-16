Yellen to tell Congress US banking system 'remains sound'

Thursday's hearing is meant to address President Joe Biden's budget proposal, but it comes after the sudden collapse of the nation's 16th-biggest bank and go-to financial institution for tech entrepreneurs. While Yellen will be prepared to talk about spending proposals, the hearing will inevitably turn to the government's decision-making process to intervene in the bank failure.

Lawmakers will likely question whether the money committed to make depositors whole is a bailout, the degree to which taxpayers will be on the hook for the intervention and the possibility of new regulation impacting the banking system.

Yellen said on CBS' “Face the Nation” last Sunday that a bailout was not on the table, stating, “we’re not going to do that again," referring to the U.S. government's response to the 2008 financial crisis, which led to massive government rescue policies to large U.S. banks.

Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair and past president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis, was a leading figure in the resolution this past weekend, which was engineered to prevent a wider systemic problem in the banking sector.

"This week’s actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe,” she says in her Thursday testimony.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at https://apnews.com/hub/janet-yellen.