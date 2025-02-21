Yearslong shortage of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs is resolved, FDA says

The injectable drugs have been in shortage since 2022.

In December, the FDA declared that shortages of treatments Zepbound and Mounjaro from another drugmaker, Eli Lilly and Co., also had been resolved. Zepbound is approved to treat obesity and Mounjaro is approved for diabetes. They use the same active ingredient, tirzepatide.

Ozempic, for diabetes, and Wegovy, for weight loss, use the active ingredient semaglutide.

All four drugs are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown unprecedented results for helping people shed weight by decreasing appetite and boosting feelings of fullness.

Sales have soared for the drugs in recent years. But the shortages have made access to these drugs challenging for many patients as the drugmakers have raced to increase production.

