Yanks' rally fizzles, AL wild-card race tightens as Rays win

Franco’s hit also came a night after he went 0 for 4 to snap a 43-game on-base streak, which tied Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest such string in MLB history among players 20 or younger.

After Franco gave the Rays a three-run lead, the Yankees nearly pulled off a comeback.

Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge allowed Giancarlo Stanton's one-out double and a bunt RBI single by Joey Gallo. Brett Gardner followed by singling home a run before Kittredge fanned Sánchez and Odor for his eighth save.

Kevin Kiermaier put the Rays ahead with an RBI single in the second, hitting a soft fly just beyond the reach of shortstop Gio Urshela.

Nelson Cruz hit his 32nd homer, connecting in the first against Nelson Cortes Jr. (2-3). The Rays improved to 10-7 in the season series and 6-2 at Yankee Stadium this year. The Rays are 11-3 in the Bronx in the last two seasons.

Rookie Shane McClanhan tuned up for the postseason by allowing one run on three hits in three innings. Pete Fairbanks tossed a scoreless fourth and Louis Head (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings.

Josh Fleming pitched two perfect innings before Kittredge nearly stumbled.

HONORING MARIS

The Yankees honored the 60th anniversary of Roger Maris hitting his 61st homer to break Babe Ruth’s single-season record by having his son, Kevin, virtually throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

CRUZ CRACKS TOP 40

Cruz’s homer was his 449th, tying him for 40th on the all-time list with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jeff Bagwell.

Cruz has 13 homers with the Rays and 292 since the 2014 season, the most in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

YANKEES: 3B DJ LeMahieu was held out of the starting lineup because of right hip soreness and was to meet with a doctor. LeMahieu left Thursday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. … RHP Jameson Taillon (right ankle) threw a bullpen that manager Aaron Boone said went well. Boone said Taillon is a candidate to start Sunday.

UP NEXT: Rays RHP Shane Baz (2-0, 1.69 ERA) opposes LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.49).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Yankees' Brett Gardner reacts after hitting an an RBI-single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, removes pitcher Domingo German in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches the game from the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming delivers against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer