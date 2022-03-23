Yanks' Judge, 5 Braves among players headed to arbitration

If teams and players don’t agree to a salary before opening day, the player will be paid at the rate proposed by the club and salary would be adjusted retroactively, if necessary.

Batting champion Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $21 million, one-year deal. Acquired last July from Washington, Turner hit .328 with 28 homers and 32 stolen bases last season. He's set to become a free agent after this season.

The Blue Jays signed new third baseman Matt Chapman to a $25 million, two-year deal, six days after getting him in a trade with Oakland. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got $7.9 million in his first season of arbitration eligibility.

Atlanta did agree to one-year deals with left-handers Tyler Matzek ($1.4 million), A.J. Minter ($2.2 million) and Sean Newcomb ($900,000).

Some other players who did not strike a deal before Tuesday's deadline: Baltimore's John Means and Trey Mancini; Cincinnati's Lucas Sims; Kansas City's Andrew Benintendi and Nicky Lopez; Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser; Philadelphia's Zach Eflin; Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman; and St. Louis' Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill.

