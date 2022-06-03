Yanks' Donaldson off IL, making 1st start since Anderson ban

He's likely to get a warm reception from fans, though, after they booed Anderson in the May 22 finale of the series against the White Sox.

Boone said slugger Giancarlo Stanton could be activated off the 10-day IL this weekend. Stanton has been sidelined with a right calf strain and is eligible to return Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yankees reliever Chad Green has had Tommy John surgery and likely will be sidelined until at least the summer of 2023.

New York said the right-hander's ulnar collateral ligament was reconstructed Wednesday by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister at Trinity Park Surgery Center in Arlington, Texas.

Green, 31, is eligible for free agency after this year's World Series. He was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 games when he was hurt during the sixth inning at Baltimore on May 19.

Green said after the game that he felt right forearm discomfort. The Yankees placed him on the 15-day injured list two days later and moved him to the 60-day injured list on May 27.

Green is 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA in seven major league seasons and has a $4 million salary this year. He was 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances last year, striking out 99 in 83 2/3 innings.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) walks off the field with a trainer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)