Yanks' Cole loses perfecto in 7th night after Taillon's bid

Cole was been up to 100 mph with his fastball and supplemented it with sliders, curveballs, cutters and changeups. The 31-year-old — signed to a $324 million, nine-year deal prior to the 2020 season — has never thrown a no-hitter.

Willi Castro began the game with a routine fly to right off Cole measured at 87.3 mph, and that remained the hardest-hit ball for hapless Detroit until Harold Castro's groundout in the seventh.

Despite featuring Miguel Cabrera, Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers entered Friday averaging 2.86 runs per game, fewest in the majors since the 1968 Chicago White Sox.

In fact, the best contact early for the Tigers might've come when Jeimer Candelario bowled into Cole after a groundout to end the second inning. Cole covered the bag on Candelario's roller to first, and Candelario clipped Cole's right shoulder as he ran past. Cole's hat was knocked off, and he appeared annoyed as he picked it up from the dirt.

Aaron Judge, Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter each homered for New York on Friday against rookie starter Elvin Rodriguez, charged with 10 runs in his third big league start. The Yankees led 12-0 after 6 1/2 innings.

Cole is the eighth consecutive Yankees starter to cover at least six innings, the best stretch for the franchise since a nine-game streak in 2016.

There have been two no-hitters in the majors this season. The Angels' Reid Detmers did it against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10, and five New York Mets pitchers combined for one April 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports