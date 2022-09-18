Yanks' Aaron Judge hits 58th homer, 3 shy of Maris' AL mark

BreakingNews
Mislabeling of frozen beef product leads to nationwide recall
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his fifty eighth homerun during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th home run of the season, moving three shy of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th home run of the season on Sunday, moving three shy of Roger Maris' American League record with 16 games remaining.

Judge drove a sinker from Milwaukee's Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count to the opposite field in right in the third inning. The 414-foot drive that left the bat at 112 mph.

Judge, had not homered in his previous three games since going deep twice at Boston's Fenway Park.

Maris hit 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth in 1927.

___

